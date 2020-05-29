OCONOMOWOC -- A body was found in a car Friday morning after firefighters put out the car which was on fire, according to a press release from the Oconomowoc Police Department.
According to the release, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Forest Street for a vehicle fire at 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Western Lakes Fire District helped extinguish the car fire and upon checking the vehicle a body was found in the driver’s seat. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office, along with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the OPD in the investigation which is ongiong.