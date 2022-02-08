Celebrity portrait photographer Bette Marshall holds one of her photographs of a young Whitney Houston on Thursday Jan. 27, 2022 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Marshall has compiled photos she made of pre-stardom Whitney Houston in the early 1980s for the book "Young Whitney," to be published Feb. 8, three days before the 10-year anniversary of Houston's death. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)