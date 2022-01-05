Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Windy with periods of light snow. High 16F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 9F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.