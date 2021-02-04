CHICAGO — “I still have to face these people,” Christie Tate says, tugging her pandemic mask into place, then sinking her head into the pillowy folds of her long black parka. “Twice a week!”
Wind runs off the lake and across Hyde Park; it’s colder than expected, grayer and flatter. “The problem is,” she continues, “I’m a people pleaser. And I want everyone to always like me, and when you write a memoir, that’s just, uh — that’s not the standard, I suppose. Then again, this is a unique book, about a unique process. So there was no standard.”
We found a park bench near her home, the chill ebbed.
Tate, a Chicago-based lawyer for the federal government, and now bestselling author, is casual, easy to talk to, accommodating. She feels like someone you could confide in. She’s far from the hot mess depicted in her memoir, “Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life.” It’s a portrait of Tate as a flailing young lawyer, unsure if she deserves love, eager to be loved, self-pitying, haunted by imposter syndrome, a loose canon primed for bad decisions, going from bad boyfriend to worse boyfriend. Reese Witherspoon, who picked “Group” for her online book club, tweeted: “Have you ever read a book that made you want to hug the author?”
Tate’s only anchor in “Group” is the ongoing group therapy session she joins in the Loop, run by a Dr. Jonathan Rosen. Before joining, she imagines the newly divorced doctor’s heart as “a red grammar school cutout for Valentine’s Day with hash marks etched across the surface .... But then a twist: a second chance at love with a new wife.” Tate comes off as needy, and even pathetic at times, and the book, at first, reads like a treatment for a darkest ever Hallmark Channel movie. But then, it gets darker. By the end of “Group,” Tate is phoning Rosen at all hours and screaming messages into his voicemail, lashing out at the group — and slowly improving.
But here’s what doesn’t happen: The expected moment where Tate leaves the group, healed.
In the book, Tate changed the name of her therapist (his name is not “Dr. Rosen”), and she changed the names and some of the details of the members of her therapy session. But as ugly as “Group” gets — and it gets nakedly, frothing-at-the-mouth uncomfortable — Tate is still a part of this group. That therapist she writes about — at times with a slight sexual longing — is still her therapist. They all meet on Zoom these days, but they are still together, twice a week.
The literary memoir genre — nay, the explosive-memoir genre, the sort of tell-all that’s full of revelations and unsightly personal details, the kind where every bridge behind the author is burning — often comes with an assumption of distance between author and main characters.
Someone’s dead, someone’s history, someone’s left, someone’s never spoken to again.
Otherwise, how does an author go on living?
The answer is, very carefully. The great Chicago essayist Megan Stielstra, who has written extensively about her family and friends, told me: “A lot of memoirists live by that famous Anne Lamott line that ‘If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better,’ but for me at least, there are relationships that are sacred. And I am just not interested in putting it all out there into the world. The only thing we owe anyone in the world is to be a good person, and telling every detail about my life isn’t necessary to that goal.”
The group therapy sessions Tate recounts in “Group” have been going on a couple of decades now. She’s a lifer, she said. Despite having written about them, she has no plans to leave them.
Still, again, you have to wonder: How do you write so freely about the people with whom you share your ugliest self — and who share their lowest points with you — when you still have those relationships and see each other all the time? Tate’s answer was unusual for a memoir writer: Soon after starting “Group” in 2015, she allowed everyone in her group — including her therapist — to read drafts and request changes. Anything in those drafts they didn’t want in, she took out.
Which cuts to the foundational heart of a memoir:
Whose story is it anyway?
One group member asked not to be included at all in Tate’s book — disguised or otherwise — and Tate agreed. “So other members of the group confronted me: ‘She gets a pass and I have to be in your book?’ Which is fair.” In the end, none asked her to change a thing — only the wife of a member, who had access to a draft and requested two details come out. (Tate agreed.) It could have been worse — the group could have decided they didn’t want to be written about after all, and likely, Tate might have pulled the book entirely. Before publication, when she attended writing conferences and workshops and told teachers about this deal, they mostly flinched. Tate had, as she explained it herself, “promised away my right to tell my own story.”
“I made a lot of mistakes,” she says now, “and I got lucky.”
Still, she adds, “I’ve talked to so many writers who are like ‘I can’t do this kind of writing — I can’t write what I want to write until my parents die.’ I understand, I couldn’t do this if (the members of the group) didn’t have veto power. But a friend of mine is writing a book about her son’s suicide and she’s worried about betraying him, and he’s dead. It’s not that I think artists should do whatever they want whenever, but they should have more choices. I could be wrong.”
Writers of memoirs, indeed, rarely agree on questions of privacy and propriety. Each approaches writing about the people in their lives somewhat differently than the next.
“I don’t give people veto power over my work,” said Kim Brooks, a Chicago writer whose 2018 book, “Small Animals,” recounted the fallout of a split-second decision to leave her 4-year-old son alone in the car while she ran into a store. “You don’t have to try to be hated if you write about your life, but depending a situation, you do have to be willing to be hated.”
Brooks teaches a memoir-writing class for the Ravenswood workshop StoryStudio. “The most common question I hear is, ‘How do I write this if I know it will kill my mother?’ My answer is, ‘It’s hard.’ When I was writing ‘Small Animals,’ near the end of the process, I went through it with a lawyer. You stop at every place you mention someone: Is there anything they might find objectionable? At one point, she asked: ‘Are you sure your mother won’t sue?’ And my mother is one of the most fun characters in the book! But see, our stories are subjective experiences. Your story interacts with others, so you have an ethical responsibility to consider how it affects them.”
When a memoir upsets, the result can rival whatever fireworks are found in the book itself.
Karl Ove Knausgaard, the Norwegian bestselling author of the six-part “My Struggle” books (published as fiction, but a thinner-than-thinly veiled autobiography), was threatened with lawsuits from family members, many of whom refuse to talk to him now. Augusten Burroughs settled a $2 million lawsuit brought by subjects in his bestseller “Running With Scissors.” Mary Karr, whose 1995 memoir “The Liars’ Club” is often credited with popularizing contemporary memoir, understands so well the fickleness of memory and perspective that whenever she teaches memoir writing at Syracuse University, she stages a fight inside the classroom between herself and an instructor; then asks students to write about what happened. Karr sends drafts to anyone she writes about; she’s doesn’t trust her memory.
When Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Margo Jefferson was writing her acclaimed 2015 memoir “Negroland,” about growing up as a member of Chicago’s Black bourgeoisie, “I made a decision that I would not use the names of people who I went to elementary school and high school with. Their names belong to them. But their stories, those are part of my story. I approached this question a bit differently based on degree of closeness and intimacy. My mother, she knew she was a character in it and would periodically say she’s a private person — she preferred the sanctity of her Chicago life. She had reservations, so I showed her portions of the book where she appeared, to set her at ease. You have to consider with great care what might be an emotional violation. You do get some degree of license with family, but it’s tricky.”
“The Survivors: A Story of War, Inheritance and Healing,” the 2019 memoir by former Barack Obama speechwriter Adam Frankel, was partly about Frankel’s discovery that his father was not his biological father. But he made a decision not to publish while his grandparents (whom he assumes did not know this) were living. Other family members ”expressed concern about what I was writing about and called and lobbied not to include certain details and facts of our family — things I thought were important. I was grappling with secrets, knowing they have repercussions.”
He didn’t give them the option of changing anything.
Gina Frangello, a Chicago novelist whose infidelity to her (now ex-) husband is the backbone of the upcoming memoir “Blow Your House Down,” said circumstances helped: Her parents are dead, she has no contact with her former husband (a character in the book), her children “kind of don’t care” and her current husband (a character in the book) is a writer himself. She offered her kids (”to the point of annoyance”) a chance to weigh in. Her husband, also given the option, told her to tell the story she intended to tell. “He understands if you’re trying to please everyone, it’s not an honest book. At the same time, I was willing to look just as harshly at myself as at everyone. The one person who should be cringing the most because of a memoir is the memoirist.” But just before the divorce was finalized, her ex-husband introduced a curveball to the settlement: Frangello could never write about him, their marriage or children. She refused.
“In the end,” she writes, “our divorce went through without a caveat.”
The irony of Christie Tate allowing the subjects of “Group” such significant veto power over her writing is that, a couple of years ago, for the Washington Post, Tate wrote an essay about her daughter, who had asked her mother not to write about her anymore. Tate expected this, but she still didn’t know how to respond. Eventually, she agreed to show her daughter what she was writing, but she refused to avoid motherhood or having a daughter as a subject itself. The essay — partly because of subsequent online anger towards Tate’s decision — became a viral smash.
Privacy, she says now, reflecting, “is a conversation that lacks nuance.”
And yet privacy — specifically, invasion of privacy — was the natural concern while writing “Group.” According to Amy Cook, a Chicago lawyer who works often with writers, defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuits are the biggest fears of memoirists. The latter, though, is particularly hard to prove: Any irritated character in a memoir must show that the contested material in a book is outside of the “public concern,” and yet judges have ruled that proof of public concern can include publication of the book itself. Cook said it’s rare for anyone to win a lawsuit against a memoir writer, but still, the risk “makes a lot of people not even want to try.”
Tate, however, was so cautious and thoughtful about privacy, she didn’t even ask the group or her therapist to sign waivers. (Her publisher, Counterpoint, still had a lawyer read it anyway.)
The outcome, Tate says, since publication, the group is probably closer than it has ever been. Soon after the book came out last fall, she got a phone call one night from one of the women in the group who told Tate that she finally read the book. Tate braced for bad news — she had thought everyone had all read it already? The woman said, no, no, she hadn’t read it, because she did not want to relive every harrowing episode that Tate had already gone though with them.
“She told me she couldn’t believe how much I loved them and how much of that came out in the writing. And so I thought to myself right then, I should probably just show it more in person.”