‘Haunted Mukwonago’ reveals village’s paranormal tales

MUKWONAGO — Those in search of the paranormal this Halloween season still have time to explore local “haunted” areas since the book “Haunted Mukwonago” was released — which explores tales including Phantom Lake, the Oak Knoll Cemetery, the Fork in the Road Restaurant and more in Mukwonago.
Author Rod Vick, a “pretty much” lifetime Mukwonago resident, released the series prior to Halloween. This isn’t the first time Vick has written about Mukwonago history — he wrote a sports history book titled “We are Mukwonago” a couple of years ago and also wrote a murder mystery series based in Mukwonago called “A Phantom Walks Among Us.”
Vick said his inspiration started after listening to local ghost stories last Halloween.
“There are about 30 different chapters looking at 30 different examples of lore, and strange tales and hauntings and history of the village in the book,” Vick said.
Vick said some stories stand out, such as the chapter on Oak Knoll Cemetery.
“There was a family among the original settlers in Mukwonago and their last name is ‘Blood’ and there are eight identical tombstones in the cemetery with the name ‘Blood’ on it and they surround this waist-stone stump with a stone book on the top with the word ‘Blood’ on its cover, and just that alone has provoked so much myth in the village,” Vick said.
Vick also took a midnight stroll through the Vernon Marsh and recorded his feelings and observations. Stories of the marsh involve voices and other strange occurrences.
Vick also wrote about the phantom of Phantom Lake. Although the origin of the tale is unknown, it involves a Native American maiden and two Native American pursuers who get dragged under the waters by the phantom.
“The local legend says that in September if you get out on the shores of the lake at a certain time you’ll be able to see a ghostly re-enactment of that — I don’t know if anyone’s ever seen any evidence of that, but the story survives,” he said.
Also discussed in the book are various paranormal experiences at the restaurant Fork in the Road, previously called Inn the Olden Days. Vick spoke with the prior owners, who recounted a number of experiences, one of which occurred in the apartments above the restaurant with unexplainably opened cupboards. Waiters had also had various spooky experiences in the basement.
Vick said he’s thankful to everyone willing to share their stories.
“I think people are really fascinated by (the book) because they’re looking for escapism, they’re looking for explanations or affirmations of things that exist beyond their experiences,” he said.
When asked if he believes in the paranormal, Vick said he confesses at the end of the book he’s only had one paranormal experience.
He was playing with a deck of cards with his son.
“I told him make your mind into a blank, picture a white tabletop in front of you and picture a card appearing on that table top, when you have the picture then tell me what it is and I’ll show you what card I’m holding,” he said.
Vick said not only did his son successfully guess the card the first time — he did it five times in a row.
“We’ve tried it again since that day and we’ve never been able to do it again, not even a single card,” he said. “I don’t know what was going on at that point in time, whether it was paranormal or extraordinary, or whether it was just an amazing coincidence that I should have bought a lottery ticket that day.”