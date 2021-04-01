FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Hunter Biden arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Hunter Biden says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn't unethical and didn't amount to a lack of judgment on his part. But he writes in a new book, “Beautiful Things,” that he wouldn't do it again, citing partisan politics as the reason. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File)