Movie based on Grafton woman’s book officially released

GRAFTON — If you think the new Wisconsin-set film “Irresistible” has some true Badger State authenticity to it, you can thank Grafton native Katherine Cramer for that.
Cramer, the author of the definitive book on rural thinking and voting, “The Politics of Resentment,” spent two days road-tripping across the state with the film’s writer-director, Jon Stewart, and his assistant to give them an in-depth look at one of the most important states in the political universe.
The movie, which was released June 26 OnDemand, stars Steve Carrell as a Democratic strategist who helps a retired veteran played by Chris Cooper run for mayor of conservative Deerlaken, Wis. While it uses humor to portray the divisiveness of today’s politics, Cramer said it does send a serious message about the influence of money in politics.
In interviews about the movie, Stewart has called Wisconsin one of the epicenters of the next presidential election, especially the rural areas that can influence the state’s outcomes. In researching the film, he came across Cramer’s book — the full title is “The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker.” Based on extensive conversations with residents far outside of Milwaukee and Madison, it helped uncover “place-based identities” and the rural resentment many small town denizens feel toward the political elite.
The daughter of the first woman to ever serve on Grafton’s Village Board and the legendary football coach who led Grafton High School to four state championship games and two wins, Cramer said she learned from her parents the importance of being active in one’s community. Her mother was also involved in the Grafton Parks and Recreation Board and its role in building the aquatic center on Green Bay Road.
“I thought, this is what people who love their community do. They can use the political process to make life better for everybody,” said Cramer, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Teaming up
Cramer first heard from Stewart’s team in September 2017, when she received an email from Stewart’s assistant at Busboy Productions, Caity Gray.
Gray and Cramer then agreed on a time to talk over the phone. They were talking when Gray said, “Just hold on a minute and I’ll patch Jon through.”
“I had to laugh because I honestly didn’t know the call would be with him. He was funny from the first few seconds of the phone call,” Cramer said of the former “Daily Show” host. “We talked for about a half an hour and he asked questions about my research and about Wisconsin.”
Stewart then asked Cramer if she would be willing to spend some time talking to him when he visited Wisconsin. Cramer agreed and suggested she take him around the state to show him “small-town Wisconsin.” Stewart happily accepted.
Stewart and Gray arrived less than two months later, in early December, and spent two days touring different communities. Cramer said she had an itinerary in her mind, but when they arrived, she said, “I should take you to Grafton.”
The trio made their way east on Highway 60, stopping at towns along the way as well as Saukville.
In Grafton, she gave them a tour of the community and even took them to meet her parents, Pat and Kip Cramer, who still live in the 7th Avenue home in which she grew up.
“We got to Grafton, and they were struck by what a sweet downtown and how nicely it had been redeveloped,” she said.
Wisconsin road trip
The trio also visited other towns, driving on Highway 33 and stopping to visit West Bend, Horicon and Beaver Dam. They stayed overnight in a Super 8 motel, though she doesn’t remember where. There she read an early draft of the “Irresistible” script and gave Stewart her feedback.
Cramer wouldn’t say which Wisconsin town the fictitious Deerlaken was based on, but only that Stewart was looking for a town that had been challenged economically.
She said the Wisconsin flavor can be seen throughout the film, from the polkas to the fish frys to even the look of Deerlaken. But one encounter from their road trip truly caught her attention, and that of Stewart, evidently - the group of people playing ship, captain crew dice game in a service station.
Cramer said a similar scene is depicted briefly in the movie.
“You just know they have the rules right,” she laughed.
Cramer praised Stewart and his down-to-earth interactions with her and Wisconsin residents he met along the way, many of whom didn’t even know who he was.
“He was so generous with people who recognized him,” she said.
And not only with his time and attention, but apparently his money. She said that after one lunch, when he paid the bill, a server came back to the table and said she thought he had made a mistake on the tip. He had not.