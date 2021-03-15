Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. E winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. E winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.