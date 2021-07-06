On the back cover of Spencer Reece's new book is a line from Anne Frank: "Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy."
His small, elegant book — a collection of quotes, illustrated with his own watercolors — is certainly a part of that beauty.
"These images flow from my praying and meditating," Reece writes in the introduction to his modern-day Book of Hours.
Reece, an Episcopal priest and poet who grew up in Minnesota, has selected brief quotes from a varied group of people — Louise Gluck, Yo-Yo Ma, Gertrude Stein, Jericho Brown, Louis Armstrong — to take us through a day. "You speak the path on which you walk. Your words make the trail," writes Minnesota poet Diane Glancy.
Reece's paintings are charming — landscapes and cityscapes, a few dogs, a self-portrait or two. They "flow from my praying and meditating," he writes in the introduction. "They marry my brain to my heart."
Just 4 inches by 6 inches, this is a book to slip into a pocket or a purse and carry throughout the day. And be happy.