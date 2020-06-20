If you are like us and cannot wait for the warm months and the best reading season of the year, dive into these anticipated books of summer 2020. Below is a roundup of several you may want to put a hold on with your library card.
Newly released, “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand explores the agony and romance of a one-weekendper- year affair and the dramatic ways this relationship complicates and enriches their lives and the lives of the people they love. The author based it on the classic film, “Same Time Next Year”.
In “A Walk Along the Beach”, Debbie Macomber’s newest book (July 14), two sisters who are perfect opposites must learn from each other’s strengths and trust in the redeeming power of love. Life has many challenges in store for them, but they will discover that even in the darkest moments, family is everything.
Ruth Ware, today’s Agatha Christie, will have a new book out on Sept. 8 and twisty psychological crime thrillers are her specialty. “One by One” takes place in a rustic mountain chalet. When an off-site company retreat meant to promote mindfulness and collaboration goes terribly wrong and an avalanche hits, guests start to disappear. What happens when these guests are your coworkers and you cannot trust any of them? Well-plotted, this is one not to miss.
“The Last Train to Key West” by Chanel Cleeton, just published, is about three women from different walks of life who all share one dreaded natural disaster, the hurricane of 1935 in the Florida Keys. These brave women brave dire circumstances, yet find friendship and love amidst the heartache and destruction. Historically, the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 was the third most intense Atlantic hurricane on record in terms of barometric pressure, behind Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 and Hurricane Wilma in 2005.
The books of Susan Wiggs illuminate the everyday dramas of ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances and celebrate the power of love, family bonds and the nuances of human nature. In the “Lost and Found Bookshop” (July 7) Natalie Harper inherits her mother’s charming, cashstrapped bookshop and finds herself the caregiver for her ailing grandfather. She thinks it best to move him to an assisted-living home to ensure his care, but to pay for it Natalie will have to sell the bookshop. However, Grandpa owns the building and refuses to budge.
“Royal: A Novel” (Aug. 18) is another spellbinding tale from Danielle Steel. Seventeen- year-old Princess Charlotte is sent away to safety during World War II, where she falls in love and is lost forever. Third in line for the throne, she reluctantly uses an alias upon her arrival in Yorkshire and her two guardians are the only keepers of her identity.
