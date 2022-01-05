I’m not reading anything this week.
Not for this column anyway. Mostly I’ve been reading emails from you, readers. A few weeks ago I attached a question to the Best Books of 2021: What did you like this year? Old or new? Anything? The response was a happy flood of thoughtful memories, of pleasantly lost afternoons with thrillers and up-all-night dives into politics. (If you your wrote but don’t find yourself below, I apologize; there was no way to include everyone.) The following is just a sample, plus a handful of replies from local authors and bookstores I like, as a present for myself. With that said, if you have time to relax at the holidays, some ideas:
Tracy Safron of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, read 98 books this year (and counting) but a few that stood out, of the several she mentioned, Kristin Hannah’s Great Depression epic “The Four Winds,” and Iddo Gefen’s “Jerusalem Beach,” a debut collection about life in contemporary Israel. But also “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, released back in February, which came up in a few emails. As Courtney Doninger wrote, “It’s based in Paris and a library ... I believe that anyone who enjoys reading and learning about the unique ways that Europeans resisted the Germans in WWII will appreciate.”
I actually met Matt Deneen of Chicago last summer at a White Sox game, so perhaps it’s fitting he found “The Baseball 100″ by Joe Posnanski — a terrific parlor game of a history — “hard to beat.” He was also a big fan of Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House.”
Speaking of pop culture: Thomas Campbell of Sacramento, California, was taken with “Billy Summers,” a Stephen King crime novel that has a lot of fun with the trope of a hit man forced to take one final job. “I have enjoyed some of his works over the years but this stands out (as) one that minimizes fantasy with a great pace and a sympathetic killer.”
Thomas Nagowski of Grayslake, Illinois, was on board for travel writing mainstay Paul Theroux’s 2018 collection, “Figures in a Landscape: People and Places,” and its portraits (Elizabeth Taylor) and “descriptions of various places he has experiences in his extensive travels.” (I second him; Theroux, at 80, remains a perfect travel companion.)
Tracey Mitchell — writing from all the way up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan — said that most of what she loved this year were books “I expected to love and they delivered.” But among the favorites: Former Chicagoan Samantha Irby’s luminescent essay collection from 2017, “We Are Never Meeting in Real Life,” which was “both moving and hilarious.” She also intrigued me with a mention of “Hench,” by Natalie Zina Walschots, a Canadian novel from 2020 about “a woman with excellent organizational skills who is a temp for supervillains.” I mean, that’s all the elevator pitch I need. (Boom, ordered.)
Emily Paster of River Forest, Illinois, has my heart. A cookbook writer herself, she spent the year reading biographies of female writers. The standout: “‘Red Comet,’ the absorbing and comprehensive biography of Sylvia Plath. I received it for Christmas last year, spent most of January unable to put it down and think about it still.” She also liked “The Life She Wished to Live,” about Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, and “Sometimes You Have to Lie,” about Louise Fitzhugh, author of (one of my personal favorites) “Harriet the Spy.”
Lo Patrick of Portage Park, Illinois, wants to “read many more books than” she does, but she’s off to a good start: She didn’t expect Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes” to stick, and has not been able to shake it since last January. “Deacon King Kong” benefited from its author, James McBride (“such an amazing storyteller”), but then again, “it was so much fun to read.” As for “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam, an unnerving, apocalyptic tale released last year, during the second surge of the pandemic: “I could not get over how the novel changed from beginning to end.”
Christinia Sakowski of Chicago offered one nonfiction favorite: “The Gift of the Jews: How a Tribe of Desert Nomads Changed the Way Everyone Thinks and Feels,” by Thomas Cahill, his 1998 follow-up to “How The Irish Saved Civilization.” As for her fiction choice: “Matrix” by Lauren Groff. It came up more than any other book mentioned by readers. “It’s the story of Marie de France, one of France’s earliest poets,” Sakowski explained. “It is an immersion into the 12th century and a feminist cri de coeur of her life as an abbess.” She added: “I wonder if a modern/medieval thesaurus exists.”
I can vouch for “Matrix,” but also: It’s short and religious, so sort of ideal at the holidays. Mike Fischer of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin (for 15 years, a regular presence in book coverage at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) said it was the best of the 80 or so books he read in 2021. Groff “continually reinvents herself ... But what I especially loved about this one is its ability to suggest the prospect of freedom and resonance within restraint.” (It’s set among nuns.) “While never beating readers over the head, she quietly suggests how woman might accrue power and influence within a system.” He compared the book’s protagonist to a 12th century Nancy Pelosi. (So read accordingly, I guess.)
Samira Ahmed, the Chicago YA novelist (and Ms. Marvel writer) — who knows a little bit about what it’s like to see her work assigned a genre and demographic — gave three favorites in three categories. For middle-grade fiction: “Black Boy Joy,” which she called “a stellar collection of short stories by a powerhouse roster of children’s authors” and “an homage to the thrills and euphoria of growing up, specifically as a young Black boy.” YA: “Luck of the Titanic” by Stacey Lee, which retells the ocean disaster from the vantage of the Lucks, twin Chinese-British acrobats who found themselves onboard. (It was inspired by the eight actual Chinese passengers on the ship; six were rescued, only to be denied entry to the United States because of the Chinese Exclusion Act.) And adult: “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner, a summer bestseller on Korean identity. As Ahmed wrote: “I adored how the author’s relationship to food and cooking in this memoir served as a way for her to connect to her past, to her family, and to herself.”
Marcia Chatelain, the Chicagoan and Pulitzer-winning author of “Franchise: the Golden Arches in Black America” wrote: “I really enjoyed Elizabeth Hinton’s ‘America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s’ because it is such a nuanced and sophisticated look at the uprisings and rebellions we have not remembered. In an eerily familiar analysis of confrontations between Black communities and the police, Hinton helps contextualize the origins of our current policing crisis by taking seriously the conflicts that didn’t become national news.”
Kevin Boyle, Northwestern historian and acclaimed author of “The Shattering,” offered a nod to “Until Justice Be Done: The Struggle Between States Rights and Racial Equality, From the Revolution to Reconstruction,” by colleague Kate Masur. He called it “a compelling, enlightening history of the nation’s earliest fight for civil rights.” And though he hasn’t finished Andrea Elliott’s “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City,” he finds it “searing,” and “told with remarkable intimacy.”
Finally, in the hopes that you spend a moment of your holiday season in a local bookstore, here’s what a few booksellers at some of my favorite shops loved this year:
Mandy Medley, a worker-owner of Pilsen Community Books: “Fiction-wise, I liked a book of short stories called ‘Rabbit Island,’ by Elvira Navarro, translated by Christina MacSweeney, a dark, surreal collection of stories about what it feels like living in the weirdness of the modern world. ... As for poetry: H. Melt, a Chicago poet, has this book, ‘There Are Trans People Here’ that’s in our front window that people are grabbing. It’s a personal favorite. ... Nonfiction? I am currently obsessed by ‘The Dawn of Everything,’ which I wouldn’t quite call an alt-history of humanity, but it’s mind blowing.”
Jim Moore, AlleyCat Comics in Andersonville: “I really liked ‘The Department of Truth’ by James Tynian IV. It’s about a guy recruited into a government agency that oversees all of the famous conspiracies — which are true. His boss is Lee Harvey Oswald. It’s a monthly series but collected into two volumes. ’The Immortal Hulk,’ by Al Ewing, the final volume just came out, and it’s great: It’s Hulk, but with a body horror twist to it. I also really liked ‘The Runaways,’ by Rainbow Rowell, which also just had its final volume. It’s about teenagers who discover their parents are supervillains. It’s been going a while but this is a return to form since it started about 18 years ago.”
Kay Morris, Semicolon Bookstore in Wicker Park: “Oh, I loved ‘All about Love’ by bell hooks, and ‘The Prophets,’ and ‘Long Division,’ and ‘Homegoing’ — that was amazing. What else did I love this year? James Baldwin’s ‘The Fire Next Time’ — I read it for one of my Black study courses, but then I normally read a whole bunch of classics. Oh, and ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,’ which yes, is basically the lives of church ladies, but queer, sexy, full of drama. You could read it in a day. I read it at work.”
At work?
“It was a Tuesday! We were slow!”