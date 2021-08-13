Cubs Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader reacts after allowing a run to score on a bases-loaded walk during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

 Aaron Gash

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.

The Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.

