WASHINGTON COUNTY — With the new school year approaching, GO Riteway Transportation is still searching for school bus drivers as the company continues to struggle with their workforce shortage.
“This is going to be the most challenging year,” Vice President of Operations at GO Riteway Colleen McKay said. “The need for bus drivers is much, much greater than last year.”
McKay also said that within her 26 years of working with GO Riteway, she has never seen this kind of workforce shortage before. She added that Washington and Ozaukee counties are not the only areas experiencing this either. Bus driving companies across the country are also seeing this same problem. According to a national transportation survey from HopSkipDrive, 78% of schools said they were dealing with a bus driver shortage.
One solution to this workforce shortage has been to offer sign-on bonuses. McKay said GO Riteway is currently offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus. The company provides full-time and part-time positions with flexible work hours.
“We can never have enough bus drivers,” McKay said. “This would be the perfect opportunity for people to help out their neighborhood kids and families.”
McKay said that the reason why this school year is worse than last is because many people are still unsure of whether there will be in-person classes to take students to. She said workers do not want to deal with that uncertainty and job instability.
Although many schools in the Washington County area have announced in-person classes for the school year, that could change if the number of COVID-19 cases rises.
“Also, you have to consider that other employers are having difficulty keeping staff which means everyone is working overtime, so then those drivers who would be part-time don’t have the time now,” McKay added.
McKay said school bus drivers are essential to every community and students enjoy interacting with their local bus driver.
Tammy Walczak, a current bus driver who has been with GO Riteway for eight years, said she started the job because it accommodated her children’s schedule and it is nice to be paid to pick her children up from school. She added that she considers the children she drives her own and enjoys seeing students grow older.
“GO Riteway is a family-oriented company, it is not corporate,” Walczak said. “It makes me happy every day to get up and go to work.”
Those interested in school bus driving for GO Riteway can visit https://www.goriteway.com/drive-withus/.