WAUKESHA — A total of $1.8 million in tax incremental financing (TIF) funds may go toward affordable housing projects in Waukesha, once a tax incremental district (TID) in the city is closed during 2021.
Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews said they are working on a recommendation to appear before the Common Council, which would use funds for the project from the closing of TID 14. TID 14 is made up of two main development projects — the Spring City Commerce Center, an industrial park on the corner of Sentry Drive and Sunset Avenue, and the Shoppes at Fox River.
The estimated $1.8 million would be the tax increment collected for TID 14 in its final year.
“The state statute allows us to use the last year of tax increment from a TIF district towards affordable housing,” Andrews said. “What we’re working on is with the Redevelopment Authority to develop a series of recommendations to the council about how that money for affordable housing might be spent or allocated ... The state passed the statute ... a few years ago, but we don’t close TID districts all that often so this is kind of one that we thought we would take advantage of that with,” Andrews said.
The affordable housing money can be spent anywhere in the city of Waukesha, not only in the TID district.
“In the city a lot of our affordable owner-occupied units are quite old, they’re 50 years or 100 years old, so we’re looking at a program that’s maybe two-pronged,” Andrews said. “One — creating new owner-occupied affordable housing units, and two — how can we help people make improvements to their existing housing that’s affordable but maybe is out of date for a code perspective or a safety perspective?”
The TID originally opened in 2003. Andrews said while they could have waited to close the TID in 2023, they have enough funding to finish their projects – the affordable housing project and also a roadwork project within the TID.
The road project is also expected to use some TID funds for the rebuilding of parts of Sentry Drive within TID 14.
So far, the city hasn’t yet spoken with developers on the project. They will advance the project if the recommendation is approved.
“We did a housing study in 2019 and pretty much that showed us that we need housing in most income levels and so we’re focused on making sure that we’re approving a diversity of housing types in the city,” Andrews said. “So, by that, I mean a diversity in units and in costs.”
The Redevelopment Authority is expected to make a recommendation to the Common Council at their meeting Dec. 21. Andrews expects the item to appear before the council after the new year.