RICHFIELD — A proposed 100,000 square-foot expansion of the Quest Engineering facility recently cleared the village’s Architectural Review Board and is now scheduled to go before the Plan Commission March 4. The project needs that panel’s approval to become a reality.
“I would assume they would like to move forward as soon as the frost is out of the ground,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy.
The current Richfield facility is at 3064 Helsan Drive in the Helsan Business Park. The company’s plan calls for construction of a 95,769 square-foot addition with a 3,000 square-foot mezzanine. The building is also being designed to allow future expansion using additional space on the property. The company uses advanced wood processing equipment for creating various cabinets for kitchens, storage and other uses.
Quest Engineering CEO and President Chris Lefebre said earlier the company has been working with Economic Development Washington County and village officials on the potential development of the new manufacturing facility.
“We have been operating our company in Richfield since 2012 and also operate a manufacturing facility in Jackson. We currently occupy three different buildings with our goal to consolidate and add additional footage for future expansion,” Lefebre said. “We believe it would be of a mutual success if Quest would could develop a new Richfield site.”
Healy said it has been “represented to us that their business is doing quite well.
“They are phenomenal corporate citizens. They have a really high quality product and their employees make great manufacturing wages,” Healy said. “They are talking about bringing new jobs to Richfield, good-paying jobs. When business owners like this are looking to expand it is incumbent on the village to try to find ways to be facilitators of their excellence.”
Using that same idea, Richfield officials continue looking at ways to provide utilities to potential new businesses that could create more employment opportunities and additions to the tax base on land just north of the Kwik Trip in the village.
“We need to continue to focus on that land as the next site for industrial type development,” Healy said.
This comes after Germantown in 2020 turned down a request from Richfield officials to consider allowing the area north of Kwik Trip to be served by Germantown’s sewer and water utility. This could allow a wider variety of possible businesses to operate from that location in Richfield. This property became accessible when a new road was constructed as part of the infrastructure improvements financed by Kwik Trip when they constructed their new store at Highway 167 and Interstate 41 and Highway 45.
“There’s still the option of maybe working with Jackson on a similar idea. The village of Richfield may consider putting up its own water tower,” Healy said. “A lot of these businesses could still operate on a septic system with no problem. The village still needs to go through all the different imaginations that we had discussed earlier and see what could be done to promote development in that area.”