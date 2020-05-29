WAUKESHA — The Office of the Mayor announced Thursday 102 small businesses will receive the Waukesha Works Economic Recovery Grant.
The program will provide 102 businesses with rent, mortgage and utility bill assistance.
Recipients will be contacted in the coming days with their award amount and should receive the funds the week of June 1.
The grant program was designed to assist small businesses with 20 or less employees that have been impacted by the pandemic. The grant budget equaled a total of $500,000.
“We were pleased with the response to the grant and are glad we can support and assist our small business community during this crisis,” Mayor Shawn Reilly said. “The preservation of our local economy is one of my main priorities and anything the city can do to assist our local business partners during this time is extremely important.”
Over 150 applications were received for the program.
A list of the businesses receiving grant assistance was made available in a press release on the city’s website and social media accounts.