MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced 11 Wisconsin Dairy Companies will receive Dairy Processor Grants for 2020.
The 2020 Dairy Processor Grants had a total fund of $200,000, with a maximum of $50,000 for each project.
DATCP received 26 requests totaling almost $1 million. Eleven dairy processors were selected to receive a total of $200,000.
The grant recipients include: Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Luxembourg; Moundview Dairy, Platteville; Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain; Henning Cheese, Kiel; Wisconsin Pride Cheese Company, Mauston; Holland’s Family Cheese, Thorp; Yodelay Yogurt, Madison; Zimmerman Cheese Company, South Wayne; Arena Cheese, Arena; Nasonville Dairy, Marshfield, Caprine Supreme, Black Creek.
“Wisconsin is known for its world-class dairy farms, equipment, knowledge and technology,” Krista Knigge, administrator for DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development, said. “To be a national and global leader in the dairy industry, our processors have to be exploring new technologies, modernizing facilities and exploring new ways to adapt and be profitable. These grants are designed to help them accomplish those goals.”