WAUKESHA – Combining his enjoyment of talking to people and good food, Bill Horstmeyer decided to open 1220 The Strand in Waukesha, which is located in the former JR’s on The Strand location.
The new neighborhood bar has taken the name of its address. It opened about a month and a half ago and serves tacos, burgers, and many things deep fried. The business also serves homemade margaritas and more.
Horstmeyer has been in Waukesha his whole life and grew up going to the Waukesha School District and Waukesha County Technical College. He now has two young kids and lives in the Village of Waukesha.
Prior to owning the bar, he worked for his mother’s company doing care management. He also owns his own company Secure Home, which is an emergency pendant business; however, he’s in the process of closing that down to focus on the bar.
He decided to switch gears when the opportunity to purchase the bar arose.
“I like talking to people, I like food, so we’re going to do a lot of food here,” he said. “(It’s) just a place where people can feel comfortable and just get some good food.”
Some renovations are also taking place at the bar, which used to house JR’s on The Strand.
“We added some TVs, we’re going (to repave the) parking lot, have a fence in the back so that we have a patio, besides that, new neon signs and stuff like that,” he said.
The owner plans to have pig roasts and BBQ in the back of the business once renovations are completed. There also will be outdoor seating at the business in the future. The business also plans to possibly have outdoor performers for events.
Horstmeyer would like to have giveaways and bidding at the bar, such as for sports tickets. The bar will also play most sporting events on TVs with the sound up.
“So far (there’s) been awesome reception,” Horstmeyer said. “A lot of people I believe were scared when we first took over … it was a Mexican bar and I’m white, so (people) were worried that we were going to turn it into like a dance club, a Carroll College bar,” he said. “We don’t mind if Carroll kids come here, but what we’re trying to go for it is a neighborhood bar — you can bring your kids here and get tacos.”
According to the book “Latinos in Waukesha” by Walter Sava, the street has been the “heart of Waukesha’s Latino community” and in 2007 continued “to be a place where many second- or third- generation Latinos reside.”
Although Horstmeyer said many of his friends want him to name the bar “Billy’s Bar,” he feels having the address be the name of the bar is slick, so people remember where it is.
“The Strand is important to the people who live around here and it helped me get those people to come back, because the name is important to them — The Strand is The Strand,” he said Horstmeyer said he’s working to get to know customers and neighbors.
COVID-19 is a concern, Horstmeyer said. They plan to deliver through DoorDash. The business has somewhat been struggling with staffing; however, they just got a new bartender and a new cook.
“As long as we have a kitchen and a community that supports us, we’ll be OK,” he said.
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/1220thestrand.