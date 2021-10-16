SLINGER — The first steps have been taken for a proposed 127-acre development on the edge of Slinger, which would bring commercial, industrial and residential growth to the village.
Brian Lindgren of Neumann Developments attended the Plan Commission meeting Wednesday to represent an annexation request for a property of about 61.89 acres. The land, currently owned by the Hetzel family, is near the southwest corner of Highway 60 and Interstate 41.
The Plan Commission voted in favor of the annexation, which will now be forwarded to the Village Board for a final decision. The Village Board next meets on Monday at 6 p.m.
“The annexation was the start of bringing the parcel into Slinger to be combined with another parcel, the Slinger School District land adjacent to it,” Lindgren said.
The Slinger School Board accepted a $2.6 million offer from Neumann at the end of August, to purchase a 65.36-acre district-owned property at the highway intersection. Lindgren said Neumann now has both properties under contract to purchase, pending village approval of a development. There will be about 127 acres involved, once the two parcels are combined.
Plans for the development itself have not been submitted to the village yet, though Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the village expects to receive the plans in the near future. The annexation to bring the Hetzel property into Slinger from the Town of Polk and joining the parcels will be addressed first.
Wilber said Lindgren discussed the development in general terms at Wednesday’s Plan Commission meeting, and it was wellreceived by the commissioners “It’s a mix of commercial and industrial uses, and then multifamily and singlefamily homes,” Wilber said.
Lindgren did not offer specific details, as development plans are not coming forward yet, but did confirm the mixed-use nature. He said Neumann Development is planning some commercial development at the location to make use of the land’s excellent visibility from Highway 60 and I-41, as well as some industrial and other business space around that.
He said a combination of residential unit types will then be developed, to create a transitional area from the business development into the neighboring residential spaces.
Lindgren noted there are still many steps to be taken before development will occur, including rezoning, plan sets and various village approvals needed for the different parts of the development, but said Neumann is hoping to make swift progress.
“We would love to break ground in late spring or early summer of this coming year, in 2022,” Lindgren said.