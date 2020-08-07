VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Verizon Wireless is looking to construct a 14-story-high cellphone tower on a piece of land inside the Infinity Fields Baseball Park.
The 190-foot tower would be constructed within an existing parking lot on the northeast section of the property, which sits just west of Milky Way Road and south of Highway 59. On top of the tower would be a five-foot lightning rod.
It is being proposed to replace an existing tower that Verizon will no longer be using, according to a conditional use permit application submitted by the petitioner, Diamond Communications, LLC. That tower is located roughly half-mile away from Infinity Fields, near the intersection of East Sunset Drive and Highway 59.
A public hearing on the request is slated to be held next Thursday at a Joint Plan Commission/Village Board meeting, followed by a discussion and possible decision on the matter.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall off Center Road.
Rules of consideration
In considering the request, commissioners and trustees will be required to follow the strict guidelines of state Act 67, which limits the ability of local governments to deny conditional use permits.
While plan commissions had been able to decide whether to grant a “conditional use” permit by considering how well a use would fit within a particular district, Act 67 requires communities to grant the permits as long as a developer can show substantial evidence that the project meets a prescribed set of conditions. The law further prohibits officials from considering the opinions of citizens when deciding to grant conditional use permits, unless they themselves can show substantial evidence that the project won’t meet the required conditions.
In his memo to commissioners and trustees, Village Planning Consultant Shaun Mularkey lists 23 things municipalities cannot do when considering a conditional use permit for communications towers. Among other things, they are barred from imposing environmental testing, sampling, or monitoring requirements, or requiring that the structure be placed on property owned by the village.
Asked about the proposal on Thursday, Village President Brian Fischer said it has probably been about 10 years since the former town, now village has considered a request to construct a cellphone tower.
Nearby residents
Sandy Hamm, a local government watchdog whose Milky Way Drive home lies just across a field from the baseball park, said he didn’t want to see such a large tower being constructed near his home. But he added that there may be little he can do about it.
“I feel the same as I think almost anyone would, which is I don’t want it in my backyard. The village has done the most they can to restrict these things, but the state Legislature has made it really difficult,” Hamm said. “We do not want this, but we are not sure we have any way to resist.”
Sarah Carstens, whose Moyer Way home is even close to Infinity Fields, also has concerns about the proposal.
'At this time it is unclear why the previous site is unsatisfactory, and if other locations have been considered,” Carstens said. “We have small children and are concerned about the implications this will have on their health and safety.'