WEST BEND — On March 13, Brazen Head Pub, 147 North Main Street, is turning 18 years old. As the pub reaches nearly two decades in business, many staff members and employees see it as a place that holds lifelong memories and milestones.
The pub will be hosting an anniversary celebration with freebies, including Tshirts and hats and weekly beer specials, on Saturday. The celebration also includes a slideshow on the pub’s TV screens, containing about 2,500 photos added over the years.
Before Brazen Head Pub opened, owners John and Jaydee Fellenz had worked in the industry for several years and found that if they wanted to move up in their careers, they would need to begin working at a franchise, which neither wanted to do. The two decided they would open up their own pub instead.
They found a perfect location that fit their vision of an Irish pub, but the site’s current owner had no plans for going out of business. Since their ideal location was not secured, they moved to Milwaukee to find their next step.
Three months later, John Fellenz received a call from his father that the current business was going to close.
The pair re-packed their belongings and moved back to West Bend. The family bought the building and began renovations.
In March 2003, Brazen Head Pub officially opened in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
“It was complete madness, but it was fun,” said John Fellenz.
Over the years, the restaurant grew from just three employees to a team of 17, many of whom have stayed with the business for several years.
“The big thing that stood out to me are all the people I run into that say they had their lives at the bar,” said Fellenz.
Over the past 18 years, multiple couples have met at the bar, and those couples later returned on their wedding day for photos or stopped by on their anniversary. One longtime employee will soon bring in his daughter for her first legal drink, and another is currently celebrating the pregnancy of his wife, whom he also met at the pub. Both customers and staff have celebrated birthdays, pregnancies, anniversaries and other major life events at Brazen Head Pub.
“It is very humbling to see that, and know that you in some way changed somebody’s life, even if it’s just mildly,” said Fellenz.
When the pub first opened, they focused on beverages and served food on the side. Then, the food portion of the business took off and became one of its biggest draws. Brazen Head Pub now serves a variety of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads.
Like many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic brought changes to Brazen Head Pub. When the pub temporarily closed its doors to the public, the Fellenzes took the opportunity to complete renovations they would have not been able to complete while the pub was open, such as redoing the kitchen floor, bar floor, bar top and back bar.
To this day, Fellenz said he loves being in the business, and owning the pub still does not feel like work.
“Anything that doesn’t feel like work, why stop doing it? It’s fun going in every day and still is,” said Fellenz.
More information about the anniversary celebration can be found on the Brazen Head Pub Facebook page. Brazen Head Pub is also hiring for cooks.