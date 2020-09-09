WAUKESHA — Since a new restaurant, Hibachi Boy, 1403 Summit Ave., opened in mid-July, the business has been serving hibachi and sushi to customers in the area.
19-year-old owner Julius Sayavong said he decided to the business when he realized school wasn’t for him after a year.
“Luckily I had the opportunity with my dad, he found the location and thought it was the perfect location for the restaurant, so I was lucky to have that opportunity,” he said. Sayavong said his dad was driving his brother to high school when he noticed the location was available. He now works with both his brother and father at the restaurant.
Sayavong said his family is originally from South Milwaukee and they recently moved to Waukesha.
Sayavong said they signed a lease for the restaurant sometime around December, prior to the pandemic. Although they weren’t prepared for COVID-19, they were able to prepare for reopening and continue renovations.
“We’ve actually been doing pretty OK,” he said. “We’re getting enough business where we’re not failing, I guess, but it could be better, but obviously with the pandemic there’s nothing we could do about that.”
Sayavong said hibachi is Japanese grill-style food.
“We also offer sushi which we make our own rice and get our fresh ingredients for that,” he said. “There’s nothing store-bought ... everything is grilled hibachi Japanese food with our homemade sauces.”
So far, Sayavong said their most popular order is for teriyaki bowls and about half of their sales are for sushi.
He said he’s been focusing on doing what’s best for the business now; however, he hopes to eventually expand.
Hibachi Boy is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.