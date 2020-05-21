FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon. U.S. authorities have arrested two men accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct. Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor were arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday morning in Harvard, Massachusetts. (Meika Fujio/Kyodo News via AP, File)