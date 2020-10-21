GERMANTOWN — When it comes to future development in the village, a majority of residents agree that there is a need for new businesses.
That’s at least according to the results from the 2019 Community Survey, which were released to the Plan Commission last week.
The survey took place from Sept. 9, 2019 to Nov. 1, 2019 and a total of 1,819 village residents responded.
Of those respondents, 85 percent agree that there is a need for additional “sit down” and family restaurants in the village; 61 percent also agreed that there is a need for additional entertainment and attractions in the area.
As for where village officials should consider more multi-family development, 39.7 percent of respondents believe it should be near the I-41/45 corridor while 29.9 percent think it could be anywhere served by village sewer and water utilities.
The least popular area for multi-family development is along Pilgrim Road, with 12.9 percent of survey-takers selecting this option.
Respondents were also clear on what type of residential housing they want to see — and manufactured homes and conventional subdivisions are not desired.
Instead, single-family detached homes (75 percent), multi-family condos (45 percent) and conservation subdivisions (47 percent) were deemed the most desirable.
The use of village park space was also a big topic in the 2019 Community Survey.
“Seventy-three percent of respondents think it is important that the Village of Germantown acquires land for linear parks along the Menomonee River and other environmental corridors with paths for walking, hiking, biking, nature observation, and water access, where appropriate,” according to survey results.
The top desired park amenities for village residents are paved trails, concessions/ beer gardens, an outdoor pool/aquatic center, a canoe/kayak launch and unpaved trails.
One of the last areas the Community Survey tackled is the “Germantown Gateway” area. This area includes several hundred acres near the I-41 and Holy Hill Road interchange.
Results show that residents prefer speciality and retail boutiques, grocery stores, non-chain restaurants, and large single-family lots for this area.
Moving forward, the village has retained GRAEF (an engineering consultant firm) to work on the Germantown Comprehensive Plan 2050.
“The planning team will be adopting a fresh approach to future land use planning for the Germantown Comprehensive Plan 2050 – this approach is referred to as ‘Neighborhoods, Districts & Corridors,’” according to a report from GRAEF.
The NDC approach is slightly different from how Germantown has approached future land use planning in the past. Rather than focusing on planning for individual parcels, the NDC approach focuses on the different “places” that define a community: its neighborhoods, its districts and its corridors.