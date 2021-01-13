Home sales for the four-county metro Milwaukee area ended on a high note in 2020 — a very high note — with the most sales ever recorded for a year.
According to data released Tuesday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, the four-county metro Milwaukee market had 22,445 units sold in 2020. In 2019, the region saw 21,133 units sold.
According to the report created by GMAR President Mike Ruzicka, “Homeownership is security. In a year marked by an ongoing pandemic, political strife, and a myriad of other trials consumers ‘fled to safety’ by purchasing real estate.”
He wrote that with so many people working from home, as well as doing remote school learning, the view of homes changed.
“It no longer was simply a place to go to each night, but a place to stay all day long,” Ruzicka wrote.
“As consumers realized they could not control the world around them, they decided to take charge of what they could and purchase a home.” The bulk of 2020 home sales were in Milwaukee County with 12,327 units sold in 2020, a 5.5% increase. In Waukesha County, 6,445 units sold (6.8% increase); in Washington County 2,173 units sold (5.7% increase) and in Ozaukee County, 1,500 units sold (10.3%).
Home sales started slowly in 2020 because of the pandemic, but when the lockdown ended they regained momentum, according to the report.
December was a strong month for the four-county region for home sales with a 25.9% increase. Leading the way was Milwaukee County with an increase of 31.9%. Waukesha County had the second most increase in sales at 23.6%, followed by Ozaukee County at 14.9% and Washington County at 7.5%.
Average sale prices for all four counties also changed in 2020 — up 6.8% to $325,309.