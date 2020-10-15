WEST BEND — Wing lovers will certainly not lack for flavors to indulge in with the grand opening of 228 Tap House — a new bar and grill with an entertainment venue — today in the city.
One of the establishment’s owners, James LeBeau Jr., said Wednesday the team is looking to bring a lot of unique foods to the building that is the historic Washington House.
“We do a lot of Chicago fare with our hot dogs and Philly cheesesteaks. We also do an authentic gyro and, obviously, our fish fry on Fridays. On Saturdays we offer our prime rib as well. Wings are a big thing we specialize in, too. We have 14 different sauces and dry rubs,” said LeBeau Jr.
The restaurant held a soft opening last weekend to get a feel for things, but today marks their official grand opening.
LeBeau Jr. said he’s been in the hospitality industry for a long time and he and his wife, Shannon Christian, decided to move from the Chicago area to West Bend as they saw a lot of opportunity.
“We saw the things that happen in the area with the Downtown (West Bend) Association with the farmers market (and) with Music on Main. We thought we’d be a great addition,” LeBeau Jr. said. The building the couple has opened up shop in, with the help of Lance Rey and his fiancée Jolene Marie, is one of several historic properties in the downtown West Bend area.
LeBeau Jr. said since about July, time has been spent updating the building and bringing it back to life.
A total renovation from the front of the house to the back has been completed. Brightening up the space while keeping some of the historic features was a goal for everyone involved.
Opening a new bar and grill is a daunting task even when not in the midst of a pandemic, but LeBeau Jr. said the 228 Tap House team has some plans for offering their wares to locals playing it cautious.
“We’re going to offer dining in. We’ll try to space the tables out for social distancing and our staff will wear masks during dinner service. We’ll also push a lot of carry-out with the changing times,” LeBeau Jr. said.
Their ballroom will eventually be an events facility that will book everything from concerts to comedy shows once things start returning to normal.
LeBeau Jr. said the whole 228 Tap House Team is excited to dive headfirst into community events.
“We’ll do a lot of fundraisers for food pantries and a lot of charity events when we get going. We have a lot of ties with a lot of the former Packers and Bucks players so we have a lot of things planned,” LeBeau Jr. said.
He added that they are committed to being in the West Bend area and have spent a lot of time and energy opening up this new venture.
The bar and grill opens at 3 p.m. today for wing night and is located at 228 N. 6th Ave.