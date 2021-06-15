OCONOMOWOC — Another subdivision is being proposed in Oconomowoc, this time on the southwest part of the city as Arrowood Development looks to build on a 270acre parcel of land.
Arrowood Development is seeking a rezoning of the parcel from suburban residential to traditional residential with a planned development overlay district.
The new subdivision would be located on the northwest corner of Oconomowoc Parkway and Valley Road, about one mile west of Silver Lake Road, with additional frontage on Concord Road. The subdivision would be behind Silver Lake Intermediate School.
According to city documents, the subdivision would include 299 total residential units including 239 single-family home sites and 30 attached single-family duplex lots, adding 60 additional units.
The current land is vacant and the application is being proposed by Chris Ehlers on behalf of Veridian Homes.
The planned development overlay request as part of the proposal is to allow building setback exemptions from the traditional residential district requirements, according to city documents.
With the addition of the new subdivision, Oconomowoc continues to grow its base as the city has a slew of subdivisions under construction at the moment — including Morgan Station being built further west on Valley Road near Morgan Road.
The Plan Commission will hold its meeting and the public hearing on July 7 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 174. E. Wisconsin Ave., in the Council Chambers on the second floor. The application, concept site map and other materials are available at City Hall for viewing during normal business hours.