If you're expanding your business overseas, translating your assets is a more complicated process than just inputting them into Google Translate.
Companies that successfully establish a domestic foothold may consider international opportunities and embark on a process called localization--or adapting their existing offerings for a different culture and language. This could encompass translating copy on the company's website, marketing materials, contracts, and more.
There are numerous--and often humorous--examples of such localization attempts going wrong. For instance, when the website builder Wix expanded into Germany in 2015, the team quickly learned about the not-safe-for-work meaning behind the company name in German. More recently, a raunchy Barbie movie poster in France didn't exactly suit the film's PG-13 rating.
Companies can save themselves from such blunders by making proverbial lemonade out of lemons--like how Wix publicly mocked its own mistake on their website. But avoiding flubs like these in the first place is even better. Here are three ways to make the localization process easier and error-free.
Consider cultural nuances
When choosing where to expand abroad, it's important to make a data-driven, strategic selection and not let language barriers deter you from moving to the right markets, says Hila Shitrit Nissim, chief marketing officer at the Tel Aviv-based translation and localization services company Blend. Then, companies should decide whether to use an in-house translator or an external vendor for translations.
Nissim says the most common mistake companies make in this process is relying exclusively on machine translations. "We see it a lot in food manuals and outdoor signs," she says. "Translate it with Google Translate, and then the entire country is laughing at your print." Human touch, therefore, remains key.
A literal translation isn't always the best choice either, Nissim adds, as the translated text should also be consistent with "cultural nuances, cultural references." Key differences exist even in English-speaking countries (think: "apartment" in the U.S. versus "flat" in England). As a result, a native speaker should "review, edit and polish" the content, Nissim recommends.
Companies can't lose sight of the brand voice in the process, says Brenda S. Stoltz, CEO of Burg Translations, a Chicago-based company. A translation should be a true collaboration between the company's translator (or vendor) and the brand itself to make sure they are "maintaining its style, intent, tone," she adds.
Start slow and spend wisely
Expanding into one or two countries at a time may make for a smoother and more thoughtful transition than flooding five markets at once, Nissim says: "Especially if you're a small business, it requires lots of attention and resources."
Similarly, with the work itself, companies should start with smaller translation projects--like Facebook and Google advertisements--to identify traction in potential new markets. Then, they can move on to website copy and other tasks to tackle the complete customer experience. "Map your customer journey ... and see how many things you need to change or to adapt in order to operate in the new market," Nissim says.
Cost matters for smaller companies, so company leaders should strategize their investments wisely. For instance, a translation for a simple manual might be able to lean more on machine translation, but a legal contract needs to be carefully crafted, says Georg Ell, CEO of the Czech Republic-based localization company Phrase.
In addition, companies need to figure out where their translations can have the most impact to "marry the efforts and the money they pour into localization with the return on their investments," Ell says. One such place: keywords for search engine optimization.
"You can translate the entire website. You can have a beautiful website. You can have great assets and materials, but then you need to bring the traffic to your website," Nissim says. Consider which keywords your competitors are using in the local market, and make sure to navigate those nuances yet again, she adds (for instance, where might people search for a "jumper" instead of a "sweater"?).
Companies must figure out their priorities while keeping their goals for their expansion at the forefront, Stoltz says: "Efficient impacts cost, but effective impacts revenue."
Begin the process sooner rather than later
If you're already thinking about localization, now is the time to get started, Ell says. He argues that as generative A.I. becomes more advanced and pervasive, the amount of localized content will only grow. Thus, companies that are ahead of the curve will reap the benefits--and those behind the eight ball will lag further. "This is absolutely not something you can just do overnight," Ell says. "So I would say: Invest now."