NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Plan Commission will soon review the use, site and architecture proposal for the construction of a 300,000-square-foot industrial building at their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
The project will be spearheaded by Briohn Design Group LLC for Geipel Holdings LLC. The land, located at approximately 18200 W. Lincoln Ave. was a former quarry and sod farm.
Zoning proposed for the project is M-1, light industrial district; C-1, upland resource conservancy district; C-2, shoreline wetland holding district and registered wetlands. According to the application, the company is proposing to build one primary structure and no accessory structures. The building internally will have a light industrial user, distribution and warehousing and support office. The intended use of the development is for a warehouse with distribution services.
A 184-parking stall lot is proposed along with the project on the east side of the building. The building would include six potential main building entries. The main access drive will be on the south end of the building.
Employment at the business is estimated to be around 80 to 85 full-time employees with a first and second shift Monday through Friday with limited weekend work. The maximum amount of trucks per day is estimated to be about 45 to 50.
The building would be located on 76.5 acres.