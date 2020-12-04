3M will cut another 2,900 jobs in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the economy.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has advanced the pace of change and disrupted end markets around the world, increasing the need for companies to adapt faster,” said Mike Roman, 3M’s chief executive, in a statement. “At the same time, we are seeing significant opportunities from our new operating model, which we launched at the start of the year. As a result, we are taking further actions to streamline our operations, positioning us to deliver greater growth and productivity as global markets emerge from the pandemic.”
The restructuring is expected to save the Maplewood, Minn.-based company $200 million to $250 million pre-tax in 2021.