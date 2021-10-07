MADISON — The votes are in and the four finalists in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest include some well-known companies: Caterpillar, Kwik Trip, Mercury Marine and Broadwind Heavy Fabrications.
The competition held by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the top products moving on on Wednesday.
More than 135,000 votes have been cast so far, and the final round of voting will take place today to Oct. 14.
The final round will feature four products competing in a popular vote round to determine the ultimate winner, which will be announced on Oct. 14 at Business Day in Pewaukee.
According to the announcement, the No. 1 Seed is Caterpillar Global Mining with its Cat Electric Rope Shovel out of South Milwaukee. The No. 2 seed is Kwik Trip with its Glazer Donuts from La Crosse. With the No. 3 seed is Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac with its V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine. The final seed is Broadwind Heavy Fabrications from Manitowoc with with its 140 Ton Navy Crane.
Individuals can vote once per day, per device beginning on today at 9 a.m. and voting will conclude on Oct. 14 at noon. For more information, visit www.madeinwis.com.