You could potentially earn a cash incentive just by saving for retirement. Human Interest, a 401(k) provider for small and mid-size companies, is now paying participants to save, providing cash for those who need it the most.
Considering research shows that half of mothers have little retirement savings and Gen Xers just aren’t saving enough for retirement, Human Interest’s (k)ickstart initiative could prove to be a much-needed push for individuals to begin long-term saving in employer-sponsored retirement plans.
Currently, 74% of Americans say they can’t count on Social Security benefits when planning retirement income, leading them to worry about their long-term financial stability, according to the latest Quarterly Market Perceptions Study from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. In fact, the study also found that 66% of Americans worry that unless they increase their retirement savings soon, they won’t be able to afford a comfortable retirement.
The (k)ickstart initiative was specifically designed for first time retirement contributors. The program is available to anyone in an employer-sponsored 401(k) or 403(b) plan provided by Human Interest and making the U.S. median wage of $60,000 or less. The program offers 3% cash back to participants contributing at least 8% of pay to retirement savings over a 12-month period.
The minimum amount that can be rewarded is $100 and the maximum is $250. Rewards are received in the form of a gift card via email, thanks to a new provision in the SECURE Act 2.0 that allows employers to offer financial incentives, like low-dollar gift cards, to boost employee participation in workplace retirement plans.
“We are using the same rewards model that people enjoy in their daily lives, akin to cash back credit cards, to encourage employees to actively save for a healthy retirement. That is why we are now the first and only retirement provider to offer a cash back program to incentivize individuals to save,” said Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest, in a company press release.
Along with this cash incentive, all Human Interest plan participants will receive access to a financial wellness curriculum to further assist them in saving for retirement. The curriculum includes webinars and a 10-part series of financial wellness tips and tools.
(Erin Bendig is a staff writer at Kiplinger.com. For more on this and similar money topics, visit Kiplinger.com.)