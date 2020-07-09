WAUKESHA — A total of $438,987 was awarded to businesses in Waukesha as part of the Waukesha Works Economic Recovery Grant Program.
The top three business categories received the most — restaurant/bar/catering businesses were awarded $128,761; fitness/wellness/ massage businesses were awarded $88,335; and retail businesses were awarded $51,323.
The program was approved by the Common Council April 28, which resulted in the creation of a committee to allocate a total of $500,000 available funds.
Senior Planner for Land Use and Redevelopment Jeff Fortin said the number allocated was below the available $500,000 because they approved grants through a scoring system, where they limited awards to specific scores.
The scoring system helped rank businesses on their level of prioritization in order to distribute the funds.
Fortin said a lot of the grant allocations were based on estimates and when the number went down, they were able to add additional businesses for grant funds.
“The next score ... we wouldn’t have the funds to fund them at the same level,” he said. “We tried to maximize it but we just got to the point whereas if we did the next tier, we wouldn’t have all of the funds to fund all of the people on the next tier.”
According to city reports, of the 131 applications received and about $1.6 million requested, 110 Waukesha businesses received grant funds. The average grant award was $3,920.
Of the total grant funds spent, $395,527 was for rent/mortgage payments and $43,460 was for utilities.
Other business categories received money from about $10,000 to $35,000, including entertainment, professional services, hair/nail/piercing/ tattoo salons, personal services, nonprofits, health/dental services, hotels and auto repair businesses.
Of the funds distributed, 56% went to businesses downtown, the rest elsewhere in the city. Local nonprofits received 5% of the funds and for-profit businesses received 95%.
About 7% of the funds went to locally-owned franchises.
The committee prioritized businesses that had to close or partially close due to the pandemic first. They then prioritized businesses that had not already received other aid. Although the application for aid had been available for reasons outside of rent/mortgage and utilities, they limited it to these items, which aligned with requests of Common Council members.
If businesses had to close they were eligible for 75% rent/mortgage for April, May and June and 75% of utilities for April and May. If business remained open but was severely impacted they were eligible for 50% rent/mortgage for April, May and June and 50% of utilities for April and May.
The last of the checks should go out this week if they haven’t already, Fortin said.
“I think it really is going to help,” Fortin said. “You have a lot of these businesses had to shut down for the better part of two months ... our hope is that by being able to cover three months of rent and two months of utilities, 75% to 50% of those ... we’re hoping it keeps these places in business, keeps the spaces occupied so we don’t have high vacancy rates, keeps the employment going.”
Two businesses were also recognized — Dentist Kevin Kennedy and Wisconsin Indoor Golf Center — for not accepting the grant money after applying because they received money from the government already and wanted to see the money go to businesses more in need.
Program response
Businesses in Waukesha contacted by The Freeman Wednesday said they were thankful for the support from the city.
Tony Miresse, owner of Art’s Cameras Plus, said the grants allowed him to pay rent he was behind on with his landlord and other bills.
“At a time when a lot of businesses are reeling after being shut down for a couple of months, and business kind of easing back into place, gradually, it was a real welcome program,” he said.
Owner of The Destination Destiny Ramos said she is thankful she could use the funds for both utilities and mortgage at her restaurant, which was unable to make the full amount of their needed income through takeout orders.
“The city of Waukesha kind of recognized the faltering businesses during that time and wanted to reach out and help everyone,” she said. “I think that it was, for us specifically, because we had started in January, that it was a great help and it helped us when we were kind of down and out and had limited funds.”
We’re All In Small Business Grant
Fortin also said the Community Development Department helped 22 businesses in Waukesha apply for the We’re All In Small Business Grant provided through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Fortin said the city helped some businesses with verification for the grant program. Other city businesses may have found verification through other means.
The department will continue to look for ways to help Waukesha businesses on other COVID-19 programs outside of the city.