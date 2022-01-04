VILLAGE OF OCONOMOWOC LAKE — A 7,000-square-foot, 7-acre home on the shores of Oconomowoc Lake is currently listed for sale.
According to a property listing on Realtor.com, the home is being brokered by Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country and is listed for $4.19 million, which makes it one of the most expensive homes in the area.
At 35306 Pabst Road, the home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a half-bath and a 4-car interior garage. There are also an additional 5 garage spaces in a detached garage, according to the listing, and it has a private dock and pier with 350 feet of waterfront frontage.
In total, the home has 16 rooms with a game area, family room, exercise room, guest bedroom and a gourmet dine-in kitchen.
It has estimated property taxes of $34,413, according to the listing, and has been sold twice for $3.32 million in 2004 and $2.4 million in 2015.
The home currently has a contingent offer. To see more photos of it, visit https://bit.ly/3EHKnES.