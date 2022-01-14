MILWAUKEE — 5.7% of people who are at least 25 years old are still living with their parents in Milwaukee.
According to a press release, that’s the 12th lowest percentage of adults living with their parents in the country, and the national average is 7.3%.
However, the national average of people living with their parents is up from 3.9% in 2001, according to a press release, and
that number is highly dependent on location, gender and age.
For a complete list of data, visit https://bit.ly/3GttT4X.