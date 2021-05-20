WAUKESHA — The 5 Joints @ 5 Points seem to be closing their doors after operating in downtown Waukesha for about three years.
The restaurant opened in downtown Waukesha in December of 2018, featuring five different kinds of cuisine cooked by five different chefs. The business’s developer was Terence Williams, a chef himself, who ran it with business partner Undraye Howard.
The business advertised a restaurant closing sale with The Freeman on Tuesday. Calls made to the restaurant’s number, to the listed phone number in the advertisement and a message to their Facebook page were not returned Wednesday.
A call made to Williams was answered and he said he has not been involved in the business for about one year.
The restaurant was designed to be a quasi-cooperative aimed at giving up-and-coming chefs the chance to build a name for themselves and their food.