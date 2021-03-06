53-unit apartment proposed near Phantom Lake

MUKWONAGO — Campbell Construction and the Michael Islami family are proposing The Bay development project, a 53-unit multifamily apartment development to be constructed along vacant land behind the Blue Bay Family Restaurant in the village of Mukwonago.
The preliminary proposal includes tax incremental financing funds to get the project started. The project would be located behind the existing restaurant located at 927 Main St., Mukwonago, and would be developed by the owner of the parcels, the Michael Islami family, with development and construction assistance from Campbell Construction.
The restaurant and parcels total 2.975 acres.
According to a presentation presented by Campbell Construction at the Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, the total amount of pay-as-you-go assistance requested is over $1.6 million to $1.7 million with no upfront funding. The current assessed value of the parcels is $773,000 and the projected cost of the project is expected to be over $8.4 million with an assumed assessed value of about $7.1 million. The projected TIF increase is expected to total about $6.4 million. The TID is projected to close in 2037.
TID #4 is a mixed-use district, which is suitable for a combination of commercial and residential uses and incorporates parcels in the downtown area.
There was no vote at the COW meeting and the item was brought to the board members as a preliminary presentation.
Developers are shooting for a project timeline with an August 2021 groundbreaking and a July 2022 completion.
According to the presentation, public benefits of the TID includes the option of market rate apartments for residents with amenities not available in any other location in the village.
Preliminary designs incorporate amenities including a fitness area, a rooftop view deck, an elevator, first floor interior parking, a community room and an outdoor seating and grilling area.
The developers also say the project increases jobs within the village, promotes living within the village, provides walkable living to dining, shopping, entertainment, the Phantom Lake and to Indianhead Park.