MADISON — Movie theaters around Wisconsin are about to get an infusion of cash from the state to help them endure the ongoing coronavirus.
According to a news release from the Evers administration on Tuesday, 54 movie theater operators across the state will receive a portion of $10 million from the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program. The program is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
Recipients range from single-theater operators such as Al Ringling Theatre Friends, Inc. in Baraboo and Marcus Theatres with many locations around the state.
“Wisconsin businesses across industries and communities have felt the strains of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and movie theaters have been particularly hard as they also battle stalled movie production,” Governor Tony Evers said in a statement. “Movie theaters are often a cornerstone of our Main Street businesses, and I am glad we were able to get these funds out the door to help them keep theirs open.”
The COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant program provides eligible grantees average awards of $14,600 per eligible movie theater screen in Wisconsin. Grant funds can be applied towards pandemic-related operational costs such as facility improvements to provide appropriate social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and personnel costs necessary to provide appropriate COVID-19 safeguards.
Some greater Milwaukee area movie theaters to receive funding will be:
■ Brookfield Cinema LLC, Brookfield, $131,578.95
■ Schuberts Theatres South LLC, Hartford, $87,719.30
■ Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre, Jefferson, $14,619.88
■ Milwaukee Film Inc., Milwaukee, $43,859.65
■ Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin, multiple locations, $4,020,467.84
■ Towne Cinemas LLC, Watertown, $43,859.65
■ BOPPA LTD LLC, West Bend, $146,198.83