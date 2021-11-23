HARTFORD — T-Mobile and Sprint have started expanding their 5G services into the city. This is part of a nationwide effort by the brands.
“T-Mobile is the 5G leader, with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, covering 1.7 million square miles — more than Verizon and AT& T combined — and 308 million people, nearly everyone in the country,” according to the T-Mobile website.
The website further explains that T-Mobile and Sprint merged together to become the “leader in 5G.”
Last week, new antennas were added to replace the older ones on the top of the radio tower behind the Hartford Fire and Rescue Department.
“Along with the mobile antennas on this tower, we also use this for handheld radio relay along with emergency service transmission,” City Administrator Steve Volkert explained.
He said T-Mobile has a contract with the city for use of the radio tower.
“The tower is home to several groups of antennas including emergency services. This change has no impact on those other services, only T-Mobile,” Volkert said.
T-Mobile and Sprint have partnered with Smart Growth America and Main Street America, two consulting partners with a combined experience of over 60 years, to create a Hometown Grant program. Through that program, the company has invested thousands of dollars in small towns by awarding up to 100 towns a year with project funding — up to $50,000 each.