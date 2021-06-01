60 homes discussed for Mequon’s Port and Highland roads

MEQUON — Saying the cost of sewer infrastructure is too expensive to meet the current zoning codes, a developer is floating the idea of half-acre homes for a prime parcel on Mequon’s east side.
City officials have been strategizing about the expanse of open land northwest of Port Washington and Highland roads for some two years. It is central to the East Growth Corridor planning discussions that are mapping out zoning standards for the area from Highland Road north to Pioneer Road.
It was also a focus during deliberations on whether to allow a medical clinic to be built on the northwest corner of the intersection. That clinic was approved and construction of the Ascension outpatient facility is now underway.
Residential development has long been the plan for the area, but just how dense the development should be was the subject of discussion at last week’s Mequon Planning Commission meeting when Neumann Developments presented a 60-home development for consultation.
The land is zoned for 1.5-acre single-family lots. The Neumann plan calls for half-acre-lot homes and requires a change in the zoning, which has only recently been defined by the East Growth Corridor Subcommittee.
The density for the parcel could go as low as one lot per half acre, provided the lots are greater than 21,780 square feet and no lot is smaller than 15,000 square feet, Community Development Assistant Director Jac Zader told the Planning Commission. The zoning category also requires 30% common open space as part of a cluster design.
While the plan exceeds the density and open space requirements of the proposed zoning district, it does not comply with the average or minimum lot size requirements or the 85-foot lot width.
Zader said the subcommittee was aware at the time of discussing the requirements for the zoning district that it would be difficult to achieve maximum density on site while complying with all other district standards.
“So this concept plan deviates from some of those requirements and meets some of those requirements,” Zader said.
He said the city sent a strong message when the clinic was approved that only residential development would be allowed on the site.
“So we’re supportive of that portion of it, but we feel that it’s too early in the process to deviate from what the subcommittee came up with,” Zader said.
Mixed reactions
Mayor John Wirth, who opposed the clinic because it was much larger than zoning allowed for, was also concerned about the plan not meeting the zoning code. He vetoed the clinic plan, but was overridden by the Common Council.
“Personally, just like with the first building, I’m not in favor of setting a bunch of standards, then saying, ‘oh by the way, the very first applicant, we’re not going to follow,’” but I lost that argument,” he said.
Neumann Developments President Steve DeCleene told commissioners that the cost of developing a sewer system on the site made a less dense proposal too cost prohibitive. He said that additional sewage problems downstream would also require them to install a temporary holding tank, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“We need density to justify this site,” DeCleene said. “That’s what we’re up against.”
DeCleene also shared an alternative map that called for 30 homes, but that would use septic systems rather than a sewer system.
Alderman Robert Strzelczyk, who sits on the planning commission, said he was just happy to see single-family homes discussed rather than a multi-family development.
“I think what we’re fighting here is with lot width, not necessarily lot size or lot density,” Strzelczyk said. “I think this is the fit we’re looking for for Mequon. I’m leaning more supportive here for this plan than anything I’ve seen up to this point.”
Commissioner Rebecca Schaefer said she would be more comfortable with “larger lots and a lower yield.”
Commissioner Joe Goldenberger wondered if there would be a market for larger-lot, more expensive homes, with the busy roadways nearby and the Interstate-43 Highland Road interchange coming. But he was assured there was a demand for homes in Mequon.
“I think the best example of a developer in the area who knows what will be profitable for them and what will not,” Commissioner John Stoker said, adding that sewer is a “massive cost.”
No formal plan was submitted, so no formal action of the subdivision was taken.