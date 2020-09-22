69 parcels blighted in proposed Slinger district

SLINGER — Village officials are proposing an in-depth redevelopment for a proposed new redevelopment district, which includes much of Slinger’s downtown and some adjacent areas.
A public hearing that was to be held earlier this month on the plan and the proposed redevelopment district boundaries was postponed until Oct. 14 starting at 6 p.m. The change was caused by the larger than anticipated crowd and the meeting room couldn’t conduct the meeting properly at that time.
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the crowd was much larger than expected and much of it was made up of downtown business and property owners who are concerned about parts of the proposed plan.
Wilber said some of the business and property owners are concerned because the redevelopment plan declared that 69 of 86 total parcels within Redevelopment District No. 2 have been identified as blighted, constituting approximately 80% of the district’s total acreage.
Details in the plan state that many of the structures within the Redevelopment District boundary are currently considered aged, deteriorating, or vacant. In addition, much of the land within the district is underutilized and could be redeveloped to a higher and better use compatible with the community’s long-term vision for the area. The district as a whole exhibits blight factors such as obsolete platting, faulty street or lot layout, and known or suspected environmental concerns. Other environmental concerns include potential asbestos, underground storage tanks (USTs), and subsurface contamination such as PAHs, PFAS, RCRA metals, and VOCs.
“The way that the statutes read when you embark on something like this, it gets worded very restrictively and you have to use the blight designation and a lot of people take offense to that,” Wilber said. “We tried explaining in the notice that blight doesn’t necessarily mean the property is in bad condition but it could mean the lot lines need to be corrected or that the platting is just odd, which happens a lot in the older downtown areas. That was part of the issue.”
The report indicated stated that a predominance or substantial number of properties within the Redevelopment Area are blighted and in need of rehabilitation within the meaning of the criteria set forth in Wis. Stat. §66.1333 for the following reasons:
■ Economic blight caused by properties not developed to the highest and best use.
■ Vacant and/or obsolete facilities.
■ Lack of recent investment or maintenance for a significant number of properties.
■ Unconventional or irregular lot shape and layout for the majority of the downtown.
■ Physical and/or visual deterioration of the structures and site improvements of a significant number of properties.
■ Inappropriate land use for a downtown context for a significant number of properties.
■ Potential of environmental concerns caused by historical uses.
Wilber said another part of the statutes require that the village notify the public that the village has condemnation authority, which also has some of the property owners concerned.
“Only through comprehensive redevelopment and rehabilitation of much of this area will the deterioration of the subject properties substantially slow down and reverse, thereby contributing to the overall vitality of the community,” the report concluded.