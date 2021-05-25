MEQUON — A vacant industrial building on Mequon’s south side will get new life as self-storage units after the Mequon Common Council approved extending a current tax incremental financing district.
Michael Kelly of Blue Ribbon Storage III, LLC said his company will use the existing warehouse at 10448 N. Port Washington Road to build 700 self-storage units. He said the building is tall enough to allow them to add a second story to the current structure, while also completely remodeling the exterior of the building The area is somewhat of a desert for storage facilities, which are aplenty in communities like Grafton and Cedarburg. The only storage facility in Mequon is on the city’s west side, and Kelly said there are none in Bayside, Fox Point or Whitefish Bay.
Kelly said the units will include 15 reserved for RVs, which accommodates the rise in RV usage and the increasing number of people who have moved into condominiums or apartments.
The units will be managed by a national company.
In a tax incremental district, taxes on the base value, before renovation, will continue going to the city, school district and other taxing entities. Funds from improvements to the building will not go to taxes, but rather toward the renovations.
Under the terms approved by the Common Council, the TID will last for six years. TID No. 5 was created in 2012. The estimated projected value of the storage facility is $6.45 million, with an annual tax revenue for TID No. 5 of approximately $98,000.
Mayor John Wirth said that this is a pay-as-you-go TID. The developer doesn’t get the money unless it completes the project and pays its annual tax bill. Nor does it get the money unless it hits the required incremental values.
“So the city isn’t at risk here, but the city is taking a property here that was very difficult and probably would not have been rehabilitated but for the tax incremental district, and we’ll end up with a tax bang project for years to come that is much more attractive on North Port Washington Road,” Wirth said.
Athlete Performance had occupied the building for about 10 years before moving into a brand new facility on Executive Drive in Mequon last year.
Alderman Brian Parrish said this development had an interesting assessment structure, with the building being valued lower than the land. But he said it was appropriately assessed, in a way that it maximized TIF dollars “This is a great development,” Parrish said. “They totally earned it in a fair-and-square way.” He said he looks forward, though, to working with the city’s Economic Development Board on the formulas used and if they are structured in a way that the community gets what it can with TIF dollars.
Alderman Andrew Nerbun clarified for those who aren’t aware, the project is set for the “somewhat undesirable-looking yellow building,” on Port Washington Road (just north of Donges Bay Road.
“When this is completed, people will notice a remarkable improvement to the aesthetics of that structure,” he said. “I think it will be a welcome facelift to that part of Port Washington Road and hopefully some local residents can get some use out of the storage facilities that will be put in there.”