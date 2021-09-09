WAUKESHA — Plans for a 72-unit apartment across from Waukesha West High School by Cardinal Capital Management saw support and some opposition from Common Council members Tuesday night.
Council members did not vote on the project, but they reviewed the plans and voiced their thoughts for the Plan Commission to consider at their next meeting.
According to city documents, the apartment would be three stories, have an L-shaped layout and stand across approximately 30,569 square feet.
The apartment would have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Parking would include 85 parking spaces enclosed under the building and 38 surface parking spaces for residents and visitors.
Amenities are also proposed for the residents, including an in-ground outdoor pool with a surrounding deck and a community room.
The proposed project would be located on 4.8 acres of land immediately south of the Saylesville Road and River Road intersection with access off Rapids Trail.
The land has been vacant after over 20 years of being identified for commercial uses. The property is currently zoned B-5 and identified as commercial on the Lands Use Plan, which would need to be changed to residential to accommodate the proposal.
At the Plan Commission meeting in July, some public comments were read by Doug Koehler, principal planner, which included concerns related to the need for additional apartments in the city, the size and appearance of the apartment, the impact on property values in the area and traffic concerns.
Many residents said they felt the city does not need more apartments.
Meeting
At the council meeting, Alderman Frank McElderry said he has lived in the area for many years and he feels there are many apartments coming to Waukesha, including another one in his district. McElderry said he has heard from concerned residents about this.
Alderman Cory Payne said he agreed with however the alderman of the district felt.
Alderman Rick Lemke said due to the city’s housing report, he is in favor of the land being used for residential development.
“We need development in this city to take care of the people who want to move into this city,” he said. “It looks like an attractive plan and we have a property that sat for 20 years not being developed. I’m in favor of trying something new.” Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan said she was in favor of a residential development. She also said she’d like to see a neighborhood business at the site.