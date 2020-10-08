TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — After being in the family for over 100 years, the Snyder family has chosen to sell their 80-acre parcel of farmland and have it developed into a 75-lot subdivision.
The subdivision would be located of Brown Street between Highway Z and Snyder Lane.
Bill Zach with Zach Building Company said the Snyders’ decision to sell was in part because of the rest of the development surrounding the farm including two schools, multiple subdivisions and the Prairie Creek Shoppes shopping center.
“They come from a large family, so it can be very difficult to take a farm and say here is a seventh of the farm,” Zach said. “By developing it, selling the lots off, they will be able to realize some decent capital gains and split the proceeds.”
Zach said the subdivision will be made up of single-family homes and lots about three-quarters of an acre. The Snyders would like to see the subdivision made up of “next step up” housing, Zach said, meaning they want houses in the subdivision for families looking to increase their house size.
“The Snyders are looking for houses to be built that would allow people living in a $400,000 to move up to a $600,000 house,” Zach said. “We don’t feel there is a lot of that to offer in the Oconomowoc area.”
Town Chairman Robert Hultquist said he thinks the development would be good for the town because if nothing else, it would increase the town’s tax base.
“Having (75 homes) taxed is better than having that land taxed as farm land,” Hultquist said.
Zach said the lot prices would be in the $125,000 to $135,000 range, with buyers being able to pick who they would want to build the house.
The subdivision would be set off from Brown Street with no access point to it according to town documents. The subdivision would however connect to Snyder Lane on the north side of the development and Amy Lane, Anchor Court and Marina Drive on the south side of it.
Hultquist said past proposals for the land have come with scrutiny from the subdivision to the south because residents there didn’t want their streets going through causing more traffic.
Town of Oconomowoc Administrator Jeff Herrmann said there will be a joint meeting between the Plan Commission and the Town Board to talk about the project on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Highway Department across from the Town Hall at W359-N6812 Brown St.