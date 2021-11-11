For the last 10 years, once the Thanksgiving leftovers are packed away, the dust has settled on the football field and the whipped cream can has given its last puff for dessert, people in Oconomowoc have been getting ready to head out to their beloved holiday event — the German Christmas Market.
This year the German Christmas Market — the nonprofit organization behind the event and the event itself share the same name — is celebrating its 10th anniversary after debuting in 2012.
That first market in 2012 was innately different than the markets people have come to expect in the last few years.
“It was very small and we had a tent,” German Christmas Market board member Bob Duffy said. “It was 70 degrees on Thanksgiving and 20 degrees the day we opened the market with an outdoor tent.”
German Christmas Market board president Sharon Manke added that “members of the bands had a very difficult time trying to play when their fingers wouldn’t behave.”
But despite the weather the market has been growing ever since — including new attractions this year to honor the anniversary.
History, growth
The idea for the market stemmed from Oconomowoc’s relationship with its sister city of Dietzenbach, Germany, a relationship that was established in 2008.
“When we went there to sign that charter with the sister city, leaders of the community came back and said ‘wouldn’t this be interesting or nice if we had a similar type of holiday market in our community,’” Duffy said.
And just like that, Oconomowoc’s biggest event was born.
But not without some bumps along the way.
Duffy said during the early planning stages he wasn’t sure how the event would be received and that some vendors said they didn’t want the Oconomowoc market to compete with the other markets in the state that were already established.
“Us being a relative unknown about the success of the event, we were told that we don’t want to compete with those that are after us,” Duffy said. “Now we have some of those vendors that have two spots in our market because of the success here.”
Success is an understatement and is evidenced as such by the consistent growth the market has had since its inception.
Manke said the market has had a different, bigger layout each year except for three. Expanding seven times over 10 years takes a lot of work — oftentimes needing members and volunteers to work long hours to make sure the event goes off without a hitch.
“We started it with huts made by Oconomowoc High School in an open-air tent to adding a vendor tent, adding huts and adding a Santa tent which used to be combined with other things,” Manke said. “So now it’s really evolved both from the shopping standpoint of vendors.”
When the Milwaukee Christkindlmarket announced it was not operating this year due to a lack of vendors, Manke said she was shocked at the decision.
“I have more vendors than ever that want to get in our market and I am out of spaces,” Manke said. “That’s been wonderful to know that people want to come to our market and be a part of our market.
“I think we’ve made a name for ourselves.”
Not only has the market made a name for itself, but it has helped put Oconomowoc on the map, drawing attendees from all parts of the state and even those from out of state.
Manke said she is amazed about where people come from and why they do. She referenced a story about when she was stamping hands for the entertainment tent and a woman had traveled from Iowa just for the market.
Duffy said Manke’s story is emblematic of a shift that occurred during the market’s growth in the city.
“There was a time when people didn’t come downtown for Black Friday or Thanksgiving weekend, they chose to go somewhere else because there wasn’t anything going on downtown,” Duffy said. “You’ve seen the complete shift of families coming back to Oconomowoc because of that activity.
“That’s a neat thing to see. It’s a great opportunity to bring people to the community that hadn’t prior to the event.”
Fostering success
With the explosion of growth downtown and the emergence of the German Christmas Market as Oconomowoc’s premier event, it’s difficult to say which of the factors helped the other.
But Duffy thinks it is more of joint growth amongst the two and that within his role as the economic development director for the city, the goal has always been to utilize the Village Green as a downtown gathering space to attract people downtown.
“Because what happened to the community from '80s to the 2000s, things around us were happening and people were being drawn to those — whether it be retail, restaurants or those types of things — and not drawn to downtown,” Duffy said.
Duffy said the market, along with the other events in the city, has fostered growth of new businesses in the downtown.
Fray Boutique owner Morgan Krueger, who opened her first store downtown in 2018, said she enjoys seeing what people think of downtown Oconomowoc when they come to visit for the market.
“It’s becoming quite the destination town here,” Krueger said. “It’s fun to hear where people are coming from and what their purpose is in coming downtown, if it’s for the market or just coming to see downtown. It definitely does bring people from Illinois and all over and then people who are in town for Thanksgiving with their family, then they’re coming out to shop to support all of us.
“We love that.” Like many businesses downtown, Krueger said she plans to extend her business hours during the event.
“It’s a busy weekend for us not only with Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday, but just as well with the German Christmas Market bringing customers into the store ready to shop and get their Christmas list checked off,” she said.
Roots Coffee Bar and Cafe co-owner Hilary De Vries said it has been neat to see the growth of the market and see it become a family tradition for people.
“People are now putting it on their calendars to do,” De Vries said. “They’re expecting it to be here.”
The market also provides a needed injection of customers, De Vries said.
“November is usually when we slow way down,” she said. “It helps us tremendously. Having the market at the end of the month helps us know we did good this month and don’t have to worry.”
The Gallori owner Lori Boldig said called the market “fabulous” and loves how many people it brings downtown.
“There’s lots of new people, people who are in the mood for happiness and people have Christmas shopping on their minds,” Boldig said. “It’s great for business and a fun event.
“… It’s my favorite event of the year. I think it’s just the amount of happiness that it brings to people.”
De Vries said despite being busy — Roots goes through about 250 gallons of milk over the market weekend — it’s “awesome” to be open and serve people.
“Yes, it can be so crazy busy here, but customers are so happy when they come in,” De Vries said. “They’re ready for Christmas. They don’t care that they waited in a long line; they’re happy.
“It’s so fun to serve people like that.”
What to expect this year
To help give back to the community it serves, this year the German Christmas Market will be staffing the bartenders with volunteers from nonprofits in the area, Manke said.
The nonprofits will be serving and putting out buckets for people to tip into and Manke said the German Christmas Market will be making donations to each organization that helps out.
“I think that it’s a wonderful thing because people will come and volunteer for us and we are giving back to them,” Manke said. “It’s a win-win.”
With the market celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, some new attractions are being introduced to the event.
First and most notably, there will be a pair of rides including a Ferris wheel and an alpine slide near the boat launch on Fowler Lake. Both of those will be ticketed with the Ferris wheel being $2 and the slide being $1.
Santa will be making his annual visits to the market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. In addition, Santa is bringing some of his friends from the North Pole this year as an elf and a live reindeer will be visiting on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This year, for the first time, the market is opening on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with Big Al and the High Fives playing in the entertainment tent from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, there will be no vendors on Wednesday, Manke said.
The market opens fully at 10 a.m. on Friday and runs to 10 p.m., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Now that the market is a mainstay in the city, Manke said she often recalls the early markets and would wonder how many people would come.
“This goes back to the beginning too. I remember one of the first years and it was 10 a.m. and it was time to open, there were people coming across the street from both streets, like hordes of people,” Manke said. “I thought it was amazing.”
For more information on the market and to volunteer for the event, visit their website at germanchristmasmarket.org.