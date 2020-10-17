NEW BERLIN — There’s been a lot of talk over the last few years about the water pipelines the city of Waukesha will be building in the region to supply itself with Lake Michigan water and return that water back to the great lake, but another pipeline project has been quietly taking place in New Berlin: The replacement of a 1,600 foot-section of the 9,253-mile long ANR gas pipeline.
Crews hired by TC Energy (aka TransCanada) have been working on the project off Racine Avenue, south of West Lawnsdale Road, for the past month.
The replacement project includes a 350-foot road bore under Racine Avenue. Work on New Berlin’s section of the pipe began on Sept. 16 and is expected to wrap by Nov. 4.
The ANR pipeline starts in Michigan’s upper peninsula, where it connects with existing gas lines in Canada, and stretches, south, west, and east, into numerous states across the country.