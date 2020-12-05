HARTFORD — A familiar face has returned to the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.
This week former Chamber Executive Director Doreen Buntrock has returned to the same position at the chamber. Buntrock served in the post from 1997 to 2005, and served the banking industry before and after her first time with the chamber. She said she’s glad to be back.
“Being with the chamber just never really left me,“ Buntrock said. “So when this opportunity came to return I jumped at the chance.”
Buntrock replaces Jennifer Guenther who had served in the post for about three months after serving as the chamber assistant. She took a new job as the manager of the Rincon 225 Apartment complex in downtown Hartford. She represents the developer in getting new people to lease apartments and she serves as the developer’s liaison with the community.
Guenther took the place of Scott Henke who served in the post for several years, but he took on a new opportunity with the Washington County Treasurer’s Office.
“I’m starting out just learning different things. It’s more things on the web and using the social media — much more than it was before,” said Buntrock. “Things like Facebook and Twitter weren’t around then. It’s getting used to a different computer program, things like that, but it’s also generally the same in other ways.”
Buntrock said her job then, as it is now, is supporting the community and all the businesses.
“I am just really getting my head wrapped around the programs right now and looking at the programs that are here now and the programs that are not here anymore,” Buntrock said. “I’m just trying to take a look at that and create some things and get to know the new businesses in town.“ Buntrock said she’s also busy learning different things.
“There’s so many new tools available through the web and the Internet, but I’m glad to be back for sure,” Buntrock said. “I’m just getting into the job now, but I do have a few events and programs that we had in the past that maybe I’d like to take a look at now.”
Buntrock said she doesn’t really want to get into talking too much about possible new things.
“That’s because I just want to go slowly into my return and ease my way back in and make sure everybody knows that I’m back,' Buntrock said. “It will be fun meeting old friends and meeting and making new ones.”
Buntrock expects to be especially busy in her first few weeks back, traveling around the community and gathering thoughts and ideas from others on the chamber’s future endeavors.