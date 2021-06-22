A golden anniversary for Cedarburg’s goldsmith

CEDARBURG — Local jeweler and goldsmith Mike Eubank has been an entrepreneur and a bit of a Renaissance man most of his life. And this year he is celebrating his 50th anniversary as a goldsmith, creative designer, craftsman and musician.
As the owner of Cedarburg’s Jewelry Works with wife, Beth, he has a wellearned and trusted reputation by loyal customers both near and far. When asked who his clientele is he shared that most are longtime customers who refer his shop to neighbors and friends as well as those whose grown children and grandchildren become customers. Word of mouth and repeat business clientele attest to his talent and honest advice.
Mike said that goldsmithing is gradually becoming a dying art. Fewer schools are teaching it and most jewelry designers today prefer working with less expensive metals, especially as the price of gold keeps climbing. Interested in handing down his experience, he was on the Jewelers Review Board at MATC for many years to assure that students were learning the correct skills needed for repair and design.
While excellent customer service is the hallmark of Jewelry Works’ success, one area of goldsmithing that Mike particularly loves is working with young couples who want custom wedding jewelry, meeting with them several times to fulfill their dreams. If they have an idea or a picture of the type of design they want, Mike will sketch it, then do a rendering on his computer using the CAD program. After input from the bridal couple he creates a wax mold that the bride and groom can try on and if they fall in love with the design he casts it in gold.
Sometimes they request a plain or decorative wedding band but usually the bride’s ring will include diamonds or colored stones such as emeralds or sapphires, perhaps incorporating sentimental family stones, although he steers them clear of using softer stones like garnets or blue topaz which aren’t as hard and easily damaged.
A long path to Cedarburg
While in high school Mike took a lot of art classes and found he had a talent for design. At age 15 he began his retail career working at Goodell Music store in Sheboygan, teaching guitar and selling musical instruments and making good money for a teenager. Playing bass guitar in several bands also kept him busy, eventually being recruited to Appleton to join another band and in 1971 he began attending Lawrence University in Appleton for classes in jewelry design and goldsmithing with teacher Dane Purdo.
While he was at Lawrence he was asked to work part time in a leather shop and he began to introduce some of his jewelry pieces into the mix which quickly sold. As his expertise grew he began to travel to art shows around Wisconsin — his first one a juried show at the John Michael Kohler Center, later spending three years with the Great Smoky Mountain Arts and Crafts Guild in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
At age 22, he had the confidence to take a leap of faith and open his first shop in Appleton in 1971. In 1986 he met and married his wife, Beth, and they found that they enjoyed spending time in Cedarburg on weekends, strolling Washington Avenue and admiring the shops. Soon after they decided to relocate their business to Cedarburg with their first shop on Washington Avenue for 12 years before moving to their current location in the Cedar Creek Settlement complex for the past 20 years.
Staying involved in the community
Beth teaches 4K at Zion Lutheran School in Menomonee Falls and while she works mostly on weekends in the shop, she manages the Jewelry Works – Cedarburg Facebook page as well as designing and creating jewelry and looking for handmade jewelry made by regional artists for the store. They also have four employees along with daughter Rachel who works some Saturdays and festivals with her husband Chris. The Eubanks’ son Ethan has also worked festivals and was their finished jewelry polisher before moving to Oregon a few years ago.
In-shop they also create fun “grab bag” type events. They have “digs” for gemstones or “pearl diving” which offers “Oyster in a Can” with a pearl in every oyster including a free pendant and chain or offering Gemstone Bags for $5 that contain 20 stones like shark’s teeth, agates and jasper.
Although working with custom jewelry designs in gold is a key component of their business, they also sell many pieces that are contemporary and more affordable in silver, some featuring turquoise and other stones.
Perfect for teenage girls who only have $20 or so to spend but want to shop for a fashionable silver ring; as Mike said, “You can find a piece of jewelry in our shop from $20 to $5,000.”
Mike’s other passion is continuing to play bass guitar in the Elvis tribute band Tony Rocker & the Comeback Special, an eight-piece group that plays all over Wisconsin, including 16 years at State Fair, New Year’s Eve at the Oshkosh Convention Center and once on Beale Street in Memphis.
While COVID was a struggle, forcing them to close for three months, they are now open for business 11-4 Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment Sunday and Monday and are glad to see increasing foot traffic and happy visitors and loyal customers returning to Cedarburg.