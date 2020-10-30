MUSKEGO — When Janesville Road was expanded to four lanes back in 2014, the lengthy construction process caused a few obstacles for businesses along the city’s main drag.
Six years later, however, and the area often referred to Muskego’s downtown has been experiencing something of a renaissance.
In the past year or so the roadway has seen three new apartment complexes begin or become fully developed and a host of new businesses open their doors.
Milk Can
Looking to join some of the new establishments that have sprouted up along the thoroughfare is Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard.
The brainchild of Bass Bay Brewhouse owners, the outfit started gaining a following late last year when its food truck began making the rounds in Milwaukee, New Berlin, Franklin, Grafton, Mukwonago and its home base of Muskego.
Now the business is in the process of opening its first brick and mortar location at a former Arby’s west of Parkland Drive.
Ryan Oschmann, one of Milk Can’s owners, said the current plan is to open the location sometime in December. The drive-thru will likely open first, with the dining room following a few weeks later, he said.
In the meantime, Milk Can’s food truck will be parked at the restaurant site three times a week: Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“People have been asking for us for a while when we were going to open a brick and mortar location,” Oschmann said. “We were looking for locations for a year and a half, even before the food truck happened, but it has been nice to be able to test the market with the truck.”
New Kwik Trip
Milk Can will join other new eateries that have popped up along Janesville Road over the last year, such as Lucky’s Spitfire, a fast-casual Mediterranean fusion restaurant that opened its doors in November 2019, and Vintage Grounds, which opened last September.
Growth along the roadway has also led to the thoroughfare’s second Kwik Trip. The new gas station and convenience store, which recently opened at College Avenue and Janesville Road, had its ribbon-cutting last week.
Apartments
All those restaurants can likely expect to see foot and vehicle traffic from the three new apartment complexes that have been constructed along the road.
The Will Rose apartment development recently began leasing units at its 51-unit building near Glen Cove Court, and developers plan to construct a 45-unit to the east of the first building soon.
At the Parkland Towne Center across from Pick ’n Save, the last of three 30-unit apartment buildings was just completed this summer. And just down the road, a redevelopment of the former Muskego Elementary School just received occupancy approval for the town home portion of the project, Muskego Planning Manager Adam Trzebiatowski said.
The apartments at the school itself are expected to be ready around Thanksgiving, he said.