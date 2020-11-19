TOWN OF SULLIVAN — Up a windy driveway off a seldom-traveled road, nestled in the woods on 50 acres of land, sits Meracle Acres, a tranquil log cabin, the newest venture for the Meracle family.
Kaycee Meracle and her husband Michael recently bought the log cabin and have chosen to start using it as an AirBNB and VRBO for people who are looking to get away from the city and relax.
Kaycee said they bought the house in September and listed it for rentals on Nov. 1. She said they had two people immediately book it for the following weekend.
“We did not expect what we have gotten so far,” Kaycee said. “But we are booked every weekend until January.”
The house, surrounded by trees, is located about 10 minutes west of Dousman in the Town of Sullivan. Ponds speckle the property to go with trails winding through it as well.
The Meracles live next door and Kaycee said when they started building their home she became friends with the former owner of the house and fell in love with it.
“It’s such a cool rental property and the property is so beautiful,” Kaycee said. “We just started thinking about it and my husband said I was crazy because we had just built our house.
“He is a school teacher and I own my own business. We let it marinate and then it happened.”
The house was built in the 80s by the former owner’s husband, who was a lawyer but aspired to be an architect. In addition, Old World Wisconsin helped him build it when the plans were drawn up.
The house can bed up to 21 guests — even though AirBNB only allows 15 right now because of COVID — and is complete with a kitchen, dining room, den with a bar, sauna, hot tub, a living room and a bunk room that has the majority of the beds.
Kaycee said she believes the property is a little piece of heaven.
“I think the tranquility and the seclusion,” Kaycee said. “You can tell as soon as you drive up the driveway that is secluded. It’s so beautiful, you drive up and see the house and it’s just gorgeous.”
She said she plans on targeting the suburban Chicago area, but also Milwaukeeans who are looking to get away for a weekend.
“We are so fortunate enough to live out here and with COVID, people still want to get away and enjoy nature,” she said.
For more information and rental inquiries visit meracleacres.com.